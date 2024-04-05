UN Human Rights Council demands halt to arms sales to Israel amid warnings of "genocide" in Gaza

Israel 's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 182nd day — has killed at least 33,091 Palestinians and wounded 75,750 others as Israel fears Iran's retribution following strike on Tehran's consulate in Syria. Israel has destroyed Gaza during its military offensive, the Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, told the UN Human Rights Council last week.

/ Photo: AFP The UN Human Rights Council demanded a halt to all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people, mostly women and children. The resolution, which passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining, marked the first time the United Nations top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever war to beset the besieged Palestinian enclav

