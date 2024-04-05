UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for possible war crimes in Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza . On Friday, twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 13 abstained and six opposed the resolution, including the United States and Germany. The adoption prompted several representatives of the Council to cheer and clap.

The resolution stressed "the need to ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in order to end impunity"

UN Human Rights Council Resolution Israel War Crimes Crimes Against Humanity Gaza

