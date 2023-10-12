UN envoy: Colombian president's commitments to rural reforms and peace efforts highlight first year

FILE - Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, from left, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Monsignor Hector Henao and National Liberation Army leader Israel Ramirez, alias Pablo Beltran, attend a ceremony to formally begin a six-month cease-fire as part of a process to forge a permanent peace between the National Liberation Army or ELN, and the government, in...
He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that lagging progress in implementing rural reforms has limited the transformation in rural and conflict areas that the 2016 peace accord between the government and Colombia’s then-largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, was expected to bring.
Colombia's Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva told the council that various forms of violence persist and "our efforts and renewed commitment to peace must be maintained and must be our highest task." "I wish to underscore the fact that the dialogues which are currently underway with the various groups and armed actors are a fundamental tool to achieve peace throughout the country, and to alleviate the humanitarian impact of the armed and criminal violence," Leyva said.
Leyva said the council resolution states that the justice component should apply to all who participated directly or indirectly in the conflict. But the government believes “it should apply to those being investigated or sentenced for the crime of rebellion or other crimes related to the conflict, even if they did not belong to rebellious armed organizations,” he said.
The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another armed group, the FARC-EMC, which is led by former FARC commanders who refused to join the 2016 peace deal. He cited a recent media report indicating that 40% of ELN members would reject a peace deal with the government "because they continue to see lucrative earnings from drug trafficking and illegal mining." that it would cease offensive operations against the Colombian military and police and begin a 10-month cease-fire "a positive development.