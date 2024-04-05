UN Begins Food Distribution in Sudan's Darfur Province

The United Nations has started distributing food in Sudan 's war-ravaged Darfur province for the first time in months. This comes after two successful cross-border operations. However, the population still faces widespread starvation unless more help arrives.

About 18 million people, or a third of the country's population, are facing acute hunger, with 5 million at risk of starvation. The situation in Darfur, where the worst fighting is taking place, is particularly severe.

