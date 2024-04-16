Ultra Lithium Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2024 -- Ultra Lithium Inc. is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders .

The Company has obtained a loan financing and has commenced the annual audit. The Company expects to file its Annual Filings as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than April 29, 2024, and will issue a news release once they have been filed. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Ultra Lithium Default Status Report National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mining / 🏆 449. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Heavy is the Ultra crownMariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Sigma Lithium CEO won’t sell the company at current lithium pricesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Piedmont Lithium Receives Approval to Develop Major U.S. Lithium SourcePiedmont Lithium has received approval from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to develop one of the largest U.S. sources of lithium, a key metal for electric vehicle batteries. Despite opposition from neighbors, the approval removes a major hurdle for the company's plans.

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

M4E Lithium Secures $7.5M to $10M Funding to Accelerate Brazilian Lithium ExplorationClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Chinese scientists engineer robust lithium battery that works at -112°FResearchers create an electrolyte enabling lithium-ion batteries to work efficiently even in ultra-low temperatures.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Dragon Ball: Viral Anime Brings Ultra Instinct Face-to-Face With Ultra EgoGoku and Vegeta at their strongest have yet to be officially animated so Dragon Ball fans are taking matters into their own hands.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »