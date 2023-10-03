Ulterior Motives

Situations can drive people's interest in knowing something. This "state" curiosity is affected by whether you think you should know something.Your subjective age is how old you feel. From middle age onward, research suggests that your subjective age is generally lower than your actual age.A long-term study of people's memory for their lives reveals interesting patterns about what ages leave the happiest memories.

Your subjective age is how old you feel. From middle age onward, research suggests that your subjective age is generally lower than your actual age.A long-term study of people's memory for their lives reveals interesting patterns about what ages leave the happiest memories.

A concern often expressed about welfare programs is that the funds will be misused. Do people in need tend to lie to get access to resources? New research suggests not.We often try to persuade others by demonstrating the benefits of taking the action we’d like them to take. What if that benefit is primarily in the long term?

Read more:

PsychToday »

Suicide and the Serial KillerThe motives among murderers for self-termination are mixed.

Study shows we can be convinced an AI chatbot is trustworthyA new study shows users can be primed to believe certain things about an AI chatbot’s motives, influencing their interactions with the chatbot.

Is AI in the eye of the beholder? | ScienceDailyPriming users about the motives of an AI agent had a significant impact on their perceptions of that agent and how effective they believed this AI mental health companion was, according to a new study. Not only did priming change users’ perceptions, it also changed how they interacted with the chatbot and how the chatbot responded, creating a feedback loop.

12Go's Philanthropic Journey: Beyond TransportationIn a landscape dominated by profit-driven motives, there are few organizations that truly stand out for their community and societal contributions. One such ent

Jovie Weaver, Keely Bowers help Palmyra field hockey down East PennsboroWeaver had two goals and an assist, and Bowers had two goals.

MTA falls short of climate change plan goals, audit saysThe report faults New York City Transit for green-lighting capital projects without making sure they were resistant to flooding, inconsistently activating extreme weather plans, and not sufficiently checking equipment to make sure it can withstand severe weather.

Situations can drive people's interest in knowing something. This "state" curiosity is affected by whether you think you should know something.

Situations can drive people's interest in knowing something. This "state" curiosity is affected by whether you think you should know something.Stress is an energetic emotional reaction that people have to a problem or threat in their world. But is this emotional reaction good or bad?

Stress is an energetic emotional reaction that people have to a problem or threat in their world. But is this emotional reaction good or bad?Your subjective age is how old you feel. From middle age onward, research suggests that your subjective age is generally lower than your actual age.

Your subjective age is how old you feel. From middle age onward, research suggests that your subjective age is generally lower than your actual age.A long-term study of people's memory for their lives reveals interesting patterns about what ages leave the happiest memories.

A long-term study of people's memory for their lives reveals interesting patterns about what ages leave the happiest memories.There are lots of behaviors that society suggests are appropriate in some circumstances, but not others. How does that affect what you think about?

There are lots of behaviors that society suggests are appropriate in some circumstances, but not others. How does that affect what you think about?A concern often expressed about welfare programs is that the funds will be misused. Do people in need tend to lie to get access to resources? New research suggests not.

A concern often expressed about welfare programs is that the funds will be misused. Do people in need tend to lie to get access to resources? New research suggests not.We often try to persuade others by demonstrating the benefits of taking the action we’d like them to take. What if that benefit is primarily in the long term?

We often try to persuade others by demonstrating the benefits of taking the action we’d like them to take. What if that benefit is primarily in the long term?Streaks are a part of the gamification toolkit. While the prospect of maintaining a streak can help someone keep going, breaking it can sap their motivation and drive.

Streaks are a part of the gamification toolkit. While the prospect of maintaining a streak can help someone keep going, breaking it can sap their motivation and drive.Success in college depends on being able to overcome difficulties. A feeling of belonging promotes this resilience. A new study suggests that a simple intervention may help.

Success in college depends on being able to overcome difficulties. A feeling of belonging promotes this resilience. A new study suggests that a simple intervention may help.

Bias training for police officers has mostly a short-term impact.For people who speak more than one language, there can be subtle effects of language on thinking that can affect a person's identity in each language they speak.

For people who speak more than one language, there can be subtle effects of language on thinking that can affect a person's identity in each language they speak.You are constantly exposed to recommendations for products and services. Does it matter whether those recommendations are written or spoken?

You are constantly exposed to recommendations for products and services. Does it matter whether those recommendations are written or spoken?People learn a lot about how to navigate the world from others rather than having behavior programmed in. Learning how to punish others is a case in point.

People learn a lot about how to navigate the world from others rather than having behavior programmed in. Learning how to punish others is a case in point.The brain, like all areas of the body, eventually begins to weaken. Education and other kinds of learning may slow its decline.

The brain, like all areas of the body, eventually begins to weaken. Education and other kinds of learning may slow its decline.Learning new things often requires some amount of discomfort. Just because something feels uncomfortable, though, doesn’t mean that it is bad for you.

Learning new things often requires some amount of discomfort. Just because something feels uncomfortable, though, doesn’t mean that it is bad for you.There is a lot of interest in finding ways to help people get smarter and more effective at what they do in life. Does playing a musical instrument help?

There is a lot of interest in finding ways to help people get smarter and more effective at what they do in life. Does playing a musical instrument help?The brain comes prepared to perceive the world. What happens when the brain doesn't get visual input for a decade or more?

The brain comes prepared to perceive the world. What happens when the brain doesn't get visual input for a decade or more?Over the last decade, there has been a growing body of research on the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation techniques in calming stress and anxiety.

Over the last decade, there has been a growing body of research on the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation techniques in calming stress and anxiety.Suppose you see your uncle in a parking lot struggling to pick up groceries. Chances are you'd stop to help. What if it was a stranger? How do beliefs about helping develop?

Suppose you see your uncle in a parking lot struggling to pick up groceries. Chances are you'd stop to help. What if it was a stranger? How do beliefs about helping develop?Do you ever post links to an article on social media without reading the article first? You may be affecting your beliefs about how much you know about the topic.

Do you ever post links to an article on social media without reading the article first? You may be affecting your beliefs about how much you know about the topic., is a cognitive scientist at the University of Texas whose research spans a range of topics in the way people think.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.