Ukrainian Forces Hold Control of Chasiv Yar Despite Russian Attempts

Ukrainian forces are still in control of the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine despite attempts by Russian troops to break through their defences. Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed.

However, Russia's RIA news agency reported that Russian forces had entered the suburbs of the town. In a separate incident, a drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv resulted in six deaths and at least 10 injuries.

Ukraine Chasiv Yar Russian Troops Defences Drone Attack Kharkiv

