Ukrainian Fighters Crush Russian Armored Convoy in Northeastern Ukraine

Kyiv's fighters 'crushed' a convoy of Russia n armored vehicles in northeastern Ukraine , according to the country's military, ahead of an anticipated Russia n push as early as next month. Ukrainian reconnaissance assets zeroed in on an armored column close to Ukrainian positions near the Russia n-controlled eastern city of Kreminna, the Azov Brigade , which is now part of Ukraine 's National Guard, said in a statement on Saturday.

Russia launched an assault on the Donetsk city of Avdiivka in mid-October 2023, and captured the strategic settlement in mid-February. While Moscow's main efforts concentrated on that settlement, clashes have continued along the long front line snaking from Kreminna down to Ukraine's southern Kherson region. 'The soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade crushed the enemy convoy' near the village of Terny, the Azov Brigade said in a post to messaging app Telegram. Russian forces lost 11 pieces of equipment, and the Ukrainian brigade took a T-72B2M tank, Azov's press service said. A total of 50 Russian fighters were killed, the brigade added, sharing footage purportedly showing the attack. The video appears to show Ukrainian kamikaze drones heading for a line of armored vehicles, with airborne drones capturing footage of explosions along the convoy. A final shot in the video appears to show the captured Russian tank. Newsweek could not independently verify the brigade's claims, nor the footage published by the fighters

