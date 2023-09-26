Ukrainian captain found guilty after cruise boat collides with another vessel in Hungary, causing 27 deaths

A Ukrainian captain, who led a river cruise boat that crashed with another vessel in 2019 in Hungary, has been found guilty of negligence. The crash caused dozens of deaths. In 2019, a river cruise boat collided with a smaller tourist boat in Hungary's Danube River and caused 27 deaths, mostly South Korean tourists.

Yuriy Chaplinsky, the Ukrainian captain of the river cruise boat Viking Sigyn, was found responsible for the collision and was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars.

While some of the victims’ bodies were found weeks following the crash, one South Korean woman still remains missing.river cruise boat that collided with another vessel in Hungary's capital in 2019, killing at least 27 people who were mostly tourists from South Korea, was found guilty on Tuesday of negligence leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Judge Leona Nemeth with the Pest Central District Court found that the negligence of the, 68-year-old Yuriy Chaplinsky, had led to his boat, the Viking Sigyn, colliding with the tourist boat Hableany (Mermaid) from behind on the Danube river, causing that boat to sink within seconds. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Hungary for the 2019 Danube collision that killed at least 27The captain of a river cruise boat that collided with another vessel in Hungary’s capital in 2019, killing at least 27 mostly South Korean tourists has been found guilty of negligence and sentenced to five years in prison.

Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Hungary for the 2019 Danube collision that killed at least 27The captain of a river cruise boat that collided with another vessel in Hungary’s capital in 2019, killing at least 27 mostly South Korean tourists has been found guilty of negligence and sentenced to five years in prison

US Auto Industry Down 8% Since 2019 - CleanTechnicaSign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! It’s time for another one of our quarterly US auto sales reports. No other media outlet compares US auto industry trends with as much history and depth as we do in these. First, before getting into the automaker comparisons […]

Tanner Fritz working toward first NHL action since 2019 in return to IslandersTanner Fritz is old enough to have perspective and priorities, so he is not carrying any delusions about why he is at training camp with the Islanders.

Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attackA white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 has agreed to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In 2019, a river cruise boat collided with a smaller tourist boat in Hungary's Danube River and caused 27 deaths, mostly South Korean tourists.

Yuriy Chaplinsky, the Ukrainian captain of the river cruise boat Viking Sigyn, was found responsible for the collision and was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars.

While some of the victims’ bodies were found weeks following the crash, one South Korean woman still remains missing.river cruise boat

that collided with another vessel in Hungary's capital in 2019, killing at least 27 people who were mostly tourists from South Korea, was found guilty on Tuesday of negligence leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Judge Leona Nemeth with the Pest Central District Court found that the negligence of the, 68-year-old Yuriy Chaplinsky, had led to his boat, the Viking Sigyn, colliding with the tourist boat Hableany (Mermaid) from behind on the Danube river, causing that boat to sink within seconds.

In its ruling, the court acquitted Chaplinsky of 35 counts of failure to render aid. Both Chaplinksy and the prosecution have appealed the court's decision, and the judge remanded the defendent to house arrest pending a new trial.

BIDEN TELLS ZELENSKYY US WILL SEND TACTICAL MISSILE SYSTEMS TO UKRAINE

The collision occurred May 29, 2019, when the Hableany, carrying 35 people, sank after being struck beneath Budapest's Margit Bridge by the much larger Viking Sigyn.

Seven South Koreans were rescued from the water in the heavy rain following the collision, and 27 people were recovered dead including the two-member Hungarian crew. One South Korean woman is still unaccounted-for.

Some of the victims’ bodies were found weeks after the crash more than 60 miles downstream.

Judge Dr. Leona Németh delivers a verdict on the court of the captain of a river cruise boat in Budapest, Hungary, on Sept. 26, 2023.The Hableany spent more than 12 days underwater at the collision site near the neo-Gothic Hungarian Parliament building, before being lifted from the river bed by a floating crane.

Chaplinsky, the captain of the Viking Sigyn, has been in police custody since the collision, including being remanded to house arrest in Hungary since 2020. The judge ordered the time Chaplinsky has already served to count toward his five-and-a-half-year sentence.

In a final statement before the verdict Tuesday, Chaplinsky called the collision a"horrible tragedy," and said that the deaths of"so many innocent victims" kept him awake at night.

"This will stay with me for the rest of my life," he said.