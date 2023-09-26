Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Danube River collision that killed at least 27

The captain of a cruise boat that collided with another vessel in Budapest in 2019, killing at least 27 people, has been found guilty of negligence. The captain of a river cruise boat that collided with another vessel on the Danube River in 2019,, was found guilty Tuesday of negligence leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and sentenced to five years in prison.

BUDAPEST, Hungary —

The captain of a river cruise boat that collided with another vessel on the Danube River in 2019,, was found guilty Tuesday of negligence leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and sentenced to five years in prison.

Judge Leona Nemeth in Budapest, Hungary’s capital, found that the negligence of the Ukrainian captain, Yuriy Chaplinsky, had caused his boat, the Viking Sigyn, to run into the tourist boat Hableany (Mermaid) from behind. The latter

. Most of those who died were South Korean tourists.

The court acquitted Chaplinsky of 35 counts of failure to render aid. He may appeal.The collision occurred May 29, 2019, causing the Hableany to sink after being struck beneath Budapest’s Margit Bridge by the much larger Viking Sigyn.

Seven South Koreans were rescued from the water in the heavy rain following the collision, and

, including those of the two-member Hungarian crew. One South Korean is still unaccounted for.

Some of the victims’ bodies were found weeks after the crash more than 60 miles downstream.