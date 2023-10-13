Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine ‘holding positions’ as fighting rages in key eastern city; Putin to meet with world leaders

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff said Friday that Ukrainian forces are holding ground in the strategically important city of Avdiivka as Russian forces launch a major military offensive. Referring specifically to Avdiivka, Ukraine's Andriy Yermak said : 'Our land. The Russians threw a lot of forces in this direction.

They are betting on quantity.' 'Our army is holding positions in heavy fighting. The war lingers on,' Yermak said in a post via X, formerly known as Twitter. 'Our strength is in quality and unity.' Fighting has intensified through the week as Russia seeks to capture the key industrial hub, regarded as a gateway to Donetsk.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ukrainian troops 'holding ground' in eastern town of AvdiivkaPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian troops were holding their ground in the eastern town of Avdiivka, where fighting with Russian forces has intensified this week.

‘Putin’s confessor’ named bishop of annexed Ukrainian territoryA Russian Orthodox archbishop known as 'Putin's Confessor' has been put in charge of a diocese in Crimea, located within occupied Ukrainian territory.

War in Gaza complicates Ukraine battle for both Zelensky and PutinSaturday’s shocking attacks in Israel and an impending war in the Gaza Strip could cause problems for both Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine war live updates: Putin makes first known trip abroad since arrest warrant; Ukraine halts saboteurs at borderRussian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, making the first foreign visit since he was issued with an international arrest warrant.

‘It felt like I was holding the sun’: The gift of baby birdsAfter years of fertility treatment, Betsy Vereckey started volunteering at a wildlife rehabilitation center, caring for baby songbirds. She found solace in the role, and in unexpectedly becoming a birder.

Jewish communities holding mourner's kaddish in Chicago honoring Israelis, PalestiniansJewish communities holding mourner's kaddish in Chicago honoring Israelis, Palestinians