The current war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could affect oil markets, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Novak represents Moscow in discussions and policy-setting carried out by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Any such events in the world can in one way or another affect the situation with the consumption of energy resources in one direction or another,' Novak said Wednesday, in Google-translated comments carried by Russia's state news outlet Tass .

Arabia Saudí notifica formalmente a FIFA su deseo de albergar el Mundial 2034Arabia Saudí formalmente notificó el lunes la FIFA su deseo de ser la sede de la Copa Mundial de hombres en 2034, un proceso de candidaturas que se vislumbra diseñado para que el reino emerja triunfante.

