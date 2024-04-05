Ukraine Uses Drones to Attack Russian Airfield

Ukrainian officials said Friday they used a barrage of drones to destroy at least six military aircraft and badly damage eight others at an airfield in Russia ’s Rostov region. Russia n defense officials, however, said they intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones and that only a power substation was damaged in the attack. The Associated Press could not independently verify either side’s claims.
The assault appeared to be one of Kyiv's biggest air attacks in the war, coming as its forces stepped up their assaults on Russian soil. Russia has also escalated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Ukraine’s power plants, in recent weeks, signaling a new and potentially dangerous phase in the conflict as both sides struggle to achieve significant advances on the ground. The overnight attack targeted a military airfield near Morozovsk in Russia and was conducted by Ukraine’s Security Service in cooperation with the army, Ukrainian intelligence officials told the A
Ukraine Russia Drones Airfield Attack Military Aircraft Conflict
