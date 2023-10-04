Ukraine 'starting to liberate Crimea' as Black Sea successes offset slow progress on land

"There was a battle with the Russian occupiers; many were killed and wounded among the invaders' personnel,” Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told a Ukrainian outlet. “Unfortunately, there are losses among Ukrainian defenders too, though these are still not as many as among the Russians.
Those developments present a marked contrast with the struggles that Ukrainian forces have faced throughout their summer and fall attempts to break through Russian fortifications in eastern Ukraine. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s team argues that their various attacks have “a cumulative effect” that will be more apparent as the conflict continues.
A senior British official, after acknowledging this week that Ukrainian progress in the land war "has been slow, nobody can pretend otherwise," credited Ukrainian forces with a major victory in the Black Sea.
The report of the raid dovetailed with another Ukrainian announcement of preparations for a dozen cargo shipments to leave from its Black Sea ports, in defiance of a Russian blockade imposed at the beginning of the full-scale campaign to overthrow the Ukrainian government.
The growing Ukrainian ability to project military power against Crimea, in tandem with the wane of Russian naval power that Western officials say they have observed, has stoked Ukrainian hopes for the war.