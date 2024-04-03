Ukraine Signs 'NATO-lite' Deal with Finland, Promising More Supplies and Security Assistance

Ukraine has signed a ten-year agreement with Finland, reaffirming Finnish support for Ukraine militarily, financially, and politically. The agreement includes new funding worth $203 million and an undertaking to provide security assistance.

This is the eighth such agreement signed with a NATO member state this year.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian TV Alarmed by NATO Ally's Ukraine Plans: 'Not Funny Anymore'A Russian TV host voiced concern over French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that NATO could send ground troops to Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NATO Ally Could Command 60,000 Strong Force in Ukraine: GeneralFrench President Emmanuel Macron has been advancing a debate on whether to send allied troops to the country.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Ukraine Closes In on 1.5M NATO Artillery Shell BoostFresh supplies of artillery ammunition are a priority for Kyiv as it attempts to fend off Russian advances in the east.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NATO Ally Latvia Backs Macron’s Boots on the Ground in Ukraine CallsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine Gets Major Weapons Boost From NATO Ally: Full ListA Russian missile exploded close to the Greek leader during a visit to Ukraine earlier this month, raising fears over the triggering of NATO's Article 5.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NATO Member Urges 'No More Red Lines' in Russia-Ukraine WarThe president of Lithuania said Ukraine's allies should stop placing limits on support for Kyiv.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »