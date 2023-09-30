Ukraine shot down 16 of 30 Russian drones, Air Forces say

Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 16 out of around 30 drones that Russia launched on Ukraine's territory overnight, Ukrainian Air Forces said on Sunday. Authorities said the central Ukrainian Cherkasy region was under the attack. "At night, the enemy massively attacked our Cherkasy region with attack drones.

Unfortunately, there were hits on industrial infrastructure in (the city of) Uman," Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.

"As a result, fires broke out in warehouses. In particular, where grain was stored," he said, adding that one person was injured. The Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement that civilian infrastructure and warehouses were also damaged in the southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reuters

