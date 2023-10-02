Ukraine says too early to judge impact of Slovak election

on forming a government widely considered likely to join Hungary in opposing the European Union's military aid for Ukraine."Ukraine respects the choice that the people of Slovakia made," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv.

"Ukraine respects the choice that the people of Slovakia made," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv. "I think it's too early to judge how these elections will impact the support of Ukraine. We have to wait until the coalition is formed," he told reporters before greeting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Slovakia is a member of the NATO military alliance, which is backing Ukraine against Russia's 19-month-old invasion, but many of its people are sympathetic to Moscow's line that the West wants to annihilate it.

Read more:

Reuters »

Robert Fico, pro-Russian Slovak political heavyweight wins another electionRobert Fico, who won Slovakia's parliamentary election on Saturday by appealing to anti-western and pro-Russian sentiment, may lead the European Union nation for the fourth time after once again shifting political gears to appeal to a changing electorate.

Pro-Russian ex-PM Fico wins Slovak election, needs allies for governmentA government led by Fico and his SMER-SSD party would see Slovakia joining Hungary in challenging the EU's consensus on support for Ukraine

Russian Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Plant, Ukraine SaysUkraine’s air force said it shot down 30 of 40 of the slow-moving drones fired from the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.

Video: Russian soldiers warn Ukraine 'better armed' after 1,000 troops lost'Enemy manpower superiority is reportedly 10-fold,' a Russian soldier fighting in Klishchiivka said in a video that has emerged on social media.

Ukraine shoots down dozens of Russian drones on annexation anniversaryUkraine’s air force shoots down Iranian-made drones launched by Russia in the south and central parts of the country.

Ukraine May Accidentally Help Russian Agents Spy on ThemA bill to grant Zelensky’s government huge new powers over the internet—just like the FSB in Russia—could massively backfire on Ukraine.

on forming a government widely considered likely to join Hungary in opposing the European Union's military aid for Ukraine.

"Ukraine respects the choice that the people of Slovakia made," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv.

"I think it's too early to judge how these elections will impact the support of Ukraine. We have to wait until the coalition is formed," he told reporters before greeting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Slovakia is a member of the NATO military alliance, which is backing Ukraine against Russia's 19-month-old invasion, but many of its people are sympathetic to Moscow's line that the West wants to annihilate it.

Fico, whose election campaign included a call of "Not a single round" for Ukraine, told a press conference on Sunday: "We are prepared to help with the reconstruction of the state, but you know our opinion on arming Ukraine."British finance minister Jeremy Hunt poured cold water on growing calls for tax cuts from within the governing Conservative Party on Monday, saying he could not commit to any "inflationary" reduction before the next election.