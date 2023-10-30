Ukraine says Russian shelling killed 91-year-old woman during a 'terrifying night'

Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described Monday as a “terrifying night” in the 20-month war, which shows no signs of ending. The overnight shelling set fire to a high-rise apartment building, blew out windows and reduced some apartments to rubble, according to video footage posted by Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin.

Apart from reportedly fierce fighting at some points along the front line, which Ukrainian officials say stretches for more than 930 miles, the conflict appears largely deadlocked and focused on long-range fire. The daughter of the woman killed in Kherson said the destruction caused by the missile blast enabled her to get out of the building alive. “I don’t know how I would have gotten out if doors hadn’t been blown out,” Nataliia, who gave no surname, told Radio Liberty.

