Ukraine's Homemade Drainpipe Drone Targets Russian Drone Factory

Ukraine has developed a homemade long-range strike drone, known as the drainpipe drone , which is attracting attention for its simple design and use of common materials. The drone has been used in attacks on a Russian drone factory located 600 miles away.

This development showcases Ukraine's ability to create innovative solutions in contrast to Russia's reliance on a single type of drone.

Ukraine Homemade Drone Long-Range Strike Capability Russian Drone Factory Drainpipe Drone

