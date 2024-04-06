Ukraine's Chief of Staff Rejects Compromises with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said this week that there will be no “compromises” with Russia despite fears that Moscow will seek to capture more territory after the failures of the counteroffensive last year.POLITICO that Kyiv will not accept any terms in which the lines of conflict are frozen and that Ukraine will not accept any agreement that infringes upon its borders. “The Russia ns are not interested in any negotiations. They want the capitulation of Ukraine .

But it will never happen — all of us who are in Ukraine, we will not accept any compromise on our independence, on our territorial integrity, on our freedom. And this president will never agree to anything like the Minsk agreements or a frozen conflict. No, I’m sure about that,” Yermak sai

Ukraine Russia Compromise Territorial Integrity Independence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to RussiaThe loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Vows ‘No Compromise’ with Russia, Claims Country Wants to Keep FightingSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine's Army Chief Issues 'Fatal' Warning to Russia Over New Offensive'If the Russians go there again, Kharkiv will become a fatal city for them,' said Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Russia knew of Moscow terrorist attack plot weeks ago, Ukraine's military spy chief saysUkraine's military intelligence chief claimed on Wednesday that Russia was aware that a terrorist attack was being planned since at least Feb. 15.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Russia knew of terrorist attack plot weeks ago, Ukraine's military spy chief saysUkraine's military intelligence chief claimed on Wednesday that Russia was aware that a terrorist attack was being planned since at least Feb. 15.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Ukraine war updates: Russia heads to the polls; pro-Ukraine groups continue border assaultRussians head to the polls on Friday in a presidential election that is all but certain to grant President Vladimir Putin a fifth term in power.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »