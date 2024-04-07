Ukraine's Chances of Joining NATO Hindered by Territorial Disputes and War with Russia

Ukraine 's chances of joining NATO soon have been hindered by territorial disputes and war with Russia . Blinken's comment about Ukraine eventually joining NATO drew criticism and dialogue. Some sources believe that Ukrainian membership is currently a nonstarter due to the conflict with Russia . The outlook for Ukraine on the battlefield is grim, and it is unlikely to happen at the upcoming NATO summit. Critics argue that Blinken's remarks are reckless and create obstacles to negotiating peace.

They also claim that U.S. and EU officials are aware that membership is not possible. Blinken's rhetoric is seen as purely for domestic consumption and gives false hope to Ukraine and Georgia

Ukraine NATO Territorial Disputes War Russia Membership Conflict Criticism Dialogue Outlook Battlefield Peace Rhetoric Domestic Consumption False Hope

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AllSidesNow / 🏆 572. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to RussiaThe loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine cannot join NATO, and Antony Blinken knows itSecretary of State Antony Blinken displayed a propensity for reckless rhetoric by saying Ukraine will join NATO, a prospect he knows cannot happen.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Blinken says Ukraine will eventually 'become a member of NATO'Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Ukraine will eventually join the 32-membner block of NATO while in Brussels.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

NATO Member Urges 'No More Red Lines' in Russia-Ukraine WarThe president of Lithuania said Ukraine's allies should stop placing limits on support for Kyiv.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Ukraine Issues Ominous Warning to NATO Over Russia Threat'There will be no more beautiful Vilnius,' said Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

NATO marks its 75th birthday as Russia's war in Ukraine gnaws at its unityRetail giant Amazon will be laying off workers from its Amazon Web Services division

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »