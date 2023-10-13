Ukraine Maps Show Territory Won, Lost As Russians 'Pulverized' in Avdiivka

Intense clashes are underway in the battle for Avdiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as Moscow pushes what has been described by an official as its largest offensive on the frontline eastern town.

'It is absolutely incredible and almost unimaginable how the Russians put zero value on their troops, attacking totally disorganized and senselessly in an attempt to encircle the fortress town on the edge of Donetsk,' wrote Hossu.

Fierce fighting rages around Avdiivka in eastern UkraineRussian and Ukrainian forces fought fierce battles around the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka on Thursday after Moscow launched one of its biggest military offensives in months.

Ukrainian troops 'holding ground' in eastern town of AvdiivkaPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian troops were holding their ground in the eastern town of Avdiivka, where fighting with Russian forces has intensified this week.

Russia Suffering Colossal Tank, Armor Losses in 'Kamikaze' Avdiivka AssaultVideos circulating on social media showed what has been described as a 'Russian kamikaze attempt' to take Avdiivka.

Zelenskyy: Troops 'Holding Ground' in Eastern Town of AvdiivkaPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday Ukrainian troops were holding their ground in the eastern town of Avdiivka, where fighting with Russian forces has intensified this week.

Ukraine war live updates: Fighting rages around Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine; Russian air force likely preserving ammoUkrainian forces on Friday sought to hold back Russia's advances in and around the strategically important city of Avdiivka.