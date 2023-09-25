Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky confirms arrival of first U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks

U.S. military officials have said the deliveries would be gradual but that they expected all 31 of them to arrive in coming weeks. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Less than half the total number of expected M1 Abrams tanks have arrived so far, a senior Ukrainian military official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military preparations.
Some Ukrainian citizens have been tortured to death under Russian occupation, a U.N. panel announced Monday. “In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victims,” Erik Mose, chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva as his team presented its latest findings. Mose, a Norwegian judge with experience in international human rights, also said that Russian soldiers “raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years” in Kherson, with family members often kept next door to hear the abuses. Russia did not respond to the commission’s requests for communication, Mose added.A town near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was shelled overnight
31 of the advanced battle tanks. U.S. military officials have said the deliveries would be gradual but that they expected them all to arrive in coming weeks.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.Less than half the total number of expected M1 Abrams tanks have arrived so far,
a senior Ukrainian military official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military preparations.
Some Ukrainian citizens have been tortured to death under Russian occupation,
a U.N. panel announced Monday. “In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victims,” Erik Mose, chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva as his team presented its latest findings. Mose, a Norwegian judge with experience in international human rights, also said that Russian soldiers “raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years” in Kherson, with family members often kept next door to hear the abuses. Russia did not respond to the commission’s requests for communication, Mose added.A town near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was shelled overnight
, the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said early Tuesday. At least four people were injured.Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region late Monday, in what it described as Kyiv’s attempt to carry out a “terrorist attack.” The drones were shot down about 11 p.m. local time, it said.Share
Zelensky said Ukraine would retaliate against Russian attacks
following a strike Monday on Odessa that left at least two people dead. Ukraine will retaliate for “every strike against our cities and villages, against every Ukrainian community. For Odessa, for Beryslav and Kherson, for Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions,” he said in his nightly address.The Canadian speaker of the House of Commons apologized after praising a 98-year-old Ukrainian man who had served in a notorious Nazi military unit during World War II.