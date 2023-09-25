Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky confirms arrival of first U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks

U.S. military officials have said the deliveries would be gradual but that they expected all 31 of them to arrive in coming weeks. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Less than half the total number of expected M1 Abrams tanks have arrived so far, a senior Ukrainian military official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military preparations.

Some Ukrainian citizens have been tortured to death under Russian occupation, a U.N. panel announced Monday. “In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victims,” Erik Mose, chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva as his team presented its latest findings. Mose, a Norwegian judge with experience in international human rights, also said that Russian soldiers “raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years” in Kherson, with family members often kept next door to hear the abuses. Russia did not respond to the commission’s requests for communication, Mose added.A town near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was shelled overnight

