Ukraine live briefing: With U.S. aid uncertain, Zelensky vows to fight Russia ‘as long as it takes’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, attends a ceremony in Kyiv on Sunday to honor the memory of Ukrainian soldiers. (Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)among some U.S. Republicans to fund the ongoing war effort. There is no “expiration date” or “end date” short of victory, he said in a defiant veterans day speech.averted a U.S. government shutdownHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.

The Ukrainian air force warned Monday that Russian forces are using tactical missiles in front-line areas in the southeast. The United States is the biggest financial supporter of Kyiv’s fight against Russia:

Washington has committed more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, including more than $43 billion in military aid, Ruby Mellen and Artur Galocha report in a visual look at U.S. spending during the war.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Live blog: Nine Ukrainian missiles downed in Belgorod region — Russian defenceRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 584th day.

Live blog: Fire erupts at pipeline in west Ukraine, injuring severalRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 584th day.

Live blog: UK aims to send instructors, train military inside UkraineRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 585th day.

Pro-Russia party opposed to Ukraine aid wins Slovakia electionLeftist ex-PM Robert Fico beats his progressive rival in parliamentary election after campaigning to end military aid to Ukraine, but he will need to win over allies to form the next government.

Live blog: Ukraine downs 16 Russian drones; Russia shoots down 4 Ukrainian UAVsRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 585th day.

Live blog: Russian regions hit by Ukrainian drones, shellingRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 585th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, attends a ceremony in Kyiv on Sunday to honor the memory of Ukrainian soldiers. (Presidential Press Service/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)among some U.S. Republicans to fund the ongoing war effort. There is no “expiration date” or “end date” short of victory, he said in a defiant veterans day speech.averted a U.S. government shutdownHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) were among the Republican leaders signaling that more aid for Ukraine is in the pipelineAnother challenge to Western unity on Ukraine policy may come from pro-Russian populist Robert Fico of Slovakia and his party,E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell promised to push European armies and industries to keep producing the ammunition Kyiv needs to continue its fight.Russia is engaging in tactical counterattacks in the Robotyne area in Ukraine’s southeast, amid a months-long offensive by Ukraine in the area,the Institute for the Study of War. The situation is fluid, and some trenches have “changed hands several times,” the Washington-based think tank

The Ukrainian air force warned Monday that Russian forces are using tactical missiles in front-line areas in the southeast.

The United States is the biggest financial supporter of Kyiv’s fight against Russia:

Washington has committed more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, including more than $43 billion in military aid, Ruby Mellen and Artur Galocha report in a visual look at U.S. spending during the war.

“These are off-the-charts numbers,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He likened the figures to U.S. commitments to European countries at the end of World War II. The Marshall Plan, when adjusted for inflation,