Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian drone hits Russian power substation near border, official says

Russia said a drone dropped explosives on a substation in Belaya near the border with Ukraine. Poland denied that its aircraft violated the aisrpace of Belarus. There was no immediate official comment from Kyiv. The SBU official said the drone hit Russian military targets connected to the substation and shared aerial footage showing a series of blasts.

The Washington Post could not immediately verify the claims.Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.Air defenses shot down several other drones targeting the Kursk region in western Russia,

the governor and the Russian Ministry of Defense said. Russian authorities

Russian admiral claimed to have been killed in Ukrainian attack appears in video interviewThe Russian admiral whom Ukraine forces said died in a strike on occupied Crimea last week has appeared in a video posted by a Russian military channel Wednesday – the second video released in as many days which has cast further doubt on Kyiv’s claim.

Ukraine’s drone warfare strategy has brought war home to 'Mother Russia'Ukraine has developed a formidable drone program in its the war against Russia. The attacks inside the country, including Moscow, have given Putin and his generals something more to think about.

US sanctions foreign entities supporting Iranian drone program used by Russia in UkraineThe United States Treasury Department announced sanctions against a series of entities based in Iran, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates that have allegedly supported Iran's drone program.

Russia Launches Big Wave of Drone Strikes on UkraineRussia carried out a big wave of air strikes on three Ukrainian regions early Thursday in which Ukrainian officials said some attack drones had hit their targets but did not say what was damaged.

Ukraine gives reason for allowing Russian gas transit despite warOleksiy Chernyshov—the CEO of the state-owned Naftogaz energy giant—told Newsweek that Kyiv isn't happy with the situation.

Ukraine says former Wagner fighters back in Bakhmut, now working as individuals for Russian Defense MinistryFighters who had previously fought in Ukraine for the Russian mercenary group Wagner have returned to the battlefield in the east, according to the Ukrainian military.

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in a tank in the eastern Donetsk region on Sept. 28. (Stringer/Reuters)3 minUkraine’s security service, the SBU, hit an electrical substation with a drone in Russia’s Kursk region near the border in a “successful attack,” an SBU official said Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.The governor of Russia’s Kursk region said a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on the substation in the Russian village of Belaya, cutting off power supply nearby, including at a hospital. The governor, Roman Starovoyt, said firefighters rushed to the site to extinguish the flames and that “power will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.”

blamed Ukraine for the drones, the latest in an uptick of attempted attacks on Russian territory. There were no initial reports of casualties. Ukrainian officials have been vocal about their view that targets inside Russia are part of the conflict.Poland said its aircraft did not cross the border into neighboring Belarus