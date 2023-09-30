Ukraine live briefing: Congress passes funding bill without Ukraine aid to avert government shutdown

Proposed aid to Ukraine did not make it into the bill, but a bipartisan group of Senate leaders pledged to pursue funding for Kyiv in a separate measure. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.headed towardHouse Republicans on Saturday pushed through a short-term bill to fund the government and avert a shutdown, and in the process .
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.headed towardHouse Republicans on Saturday pushed through a short-term bill to fund the government and avert a shutdown, and in the process
. Though the Senate ultimately approved the bill, the vote was at first delayed Saturday by Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who expressed concern over the lack of additional aid to Ukraine.A bipartisan group of Senate leadership members pledged to work in coming weeks on legislation that further funds Ukraine’s war effort.
The group, led by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said in a statement Saturday that it supports “Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brazen aggression” and that it will continue “to provide critical and sustained security and economic support for Ukraine.” headtopics.com
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.