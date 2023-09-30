Ukraine holds defense conference to boost weapons production

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky convened an international conference in Kyiv to bolster domestic arms manufacturing “Our first task is to win this war and return a lasting and, most importantly, reliable peace to our people,” said Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the opening of the event Friday. “We will accomplish this task through our cooperation with you.

“We are interested in localizing the production of equipment necessary for our defense … and advanced defense systems used by our soldiers that give Ukraine the best results at the front today,” he continued.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky convened an international defense conference to boost domestic production of weapons to continue to fight Russia.Ukraine convened an international defense conference to find ways to boost domestic arms production.The country fears that its Western allies may soon grow tired of sending weapons to the war-torn country.The opening of the event was attended by some diplomats, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivering an address via ZOOM.

