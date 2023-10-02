Ukraine funding dropped from U.S. spending bill, Kyiv waits and hopes

10/2/2023 4:23 PM

Foreign ministers from all 27 members of the European Union are holding their first-ever meeting outside the bloc in Ukraine on Monday. The show of support comes after the U.S. Congress omitted funding for Ukraine from a spending bill to keep the government funded for 45 days. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports from Ukraine.

Source

CBSNews

Read more:
CBSNews »

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among alliesSome of Europe’s top diplomats have gathered in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among alliesSome of Europe’s top diplomats have gathered in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among alliesSome of Europe’s top diplomats have gathered in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among alliesSome of Europe’s top diplomats have gathered in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among alliesSome of Europe’s top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.

Top European Diplomats Meet in Kyiv to Support Ukraine as Signs of Strain Show among AlliesSome of Europe's top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.The foreign ministers from the European Union's 27 member countries...

HEAD TOPICS