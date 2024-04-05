Ukraine claims massive drone strike against Russian airbase

Over a dozen military jets were destroyed or damaged in a massive drone strike against a Russia n airbase overnight, Kyiv claims, while asserting a like-for-like drone strike by Russia n forces against a Ukrainian base failed to damage aircraft. Ukraine launched one of its largest drone strike s against Russia of the war overnight, they said on Friday morning, claiming some 50 drones were sent to a military airfield in Morozovsk, Rostov Oblast around 60 miles east of the Ukrainian border.

A statement by Ukrainian intelligence services, which launched the raid, claimed the Russian airbase is home to Su-34 fast bomber and and Su-27 fighter jets. The Ukrainian intelligence agency hailed the “impressive” outcome of their operation, claiming “at least” six Russian military aircraft destroyed and eight damaged, as well as 20 Russian soldiers killed or injured. They said the “special operation” would “significantly reduce the combat potential” of Russia to strike at Ukrain

