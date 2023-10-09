Ukraine Announces Capture of Russian Commander in Bakhmut

Ukrainian Ground Forces announced Monday that their troops successfully captured a Russian army commander in the ongoing fight for the city of Bakhmut.The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade posted on its Telegram channel that its fighters nabbed the leader of the Russian Alga Volunteer Battalion, a branch of Moscow's 72nd Motor Rifle Brigade. The commander's name was not released.

Bakhmut, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine, has been under Russian control since May following months of brutal warfare. Over the past five months since launching its counteroffensive, however, Kyiv has been slowly closing in on Russian forces in the region, including reclaiming a string of key villages south of the city last month.

Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governorDozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governor

Live blog: Russian shelling kills at least two in Kherson — UkraineRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 593rd day.