Ukraine aid left out of government funding package, raising questions about future US support

Congressional supporters of Ukraine say they won’t give up after a bill to keep the federal government open excluded President Joe Biden’s request for more security assistance for the war-torn nation. lawmakers met in the Capitol with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy After that visit, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
, said that one sentence summed up Zelenskyy’s message in his meeting with the Senate: “‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war,” Schumer said.
“If there is a moment in time we need to have a discussion about that, we will have a discussion completely about that, but I think the administration has to make the case for what is victory,” McCarthy said.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican who voted for the spending bill after the Ukraine aid was stripped out, said that Congress needs to have "a conversation with the American public." He said he was optimistic after seeing the money taken out of the bill.
Democrats said they were disappointed by the lack of Ukraine funding, but expressed determination that they would get the aid to the war-torn country. Leading up to Saturday’s vote, Pentagon officials expressed alarm at the prospect of no extra funding for Ukraine.