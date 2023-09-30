Ukraine aid left out of government funding package, raising questions about future US support

Congressional supporters of Ukraine say they won’t give up after a bill to keep the federal government open excluded President Joe Biden’s request for more security assistance for the war-torn nation. lawmakers met in the Capitol with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy After that visit, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

, said that one sentence summed up Zelenskyy’s message in his meeting with the Senate: “‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war,” Schumer said.

“If there is a moment in time we need to have a discussion about that, we will have a discussion completely about that, but I think the administration has to make the case for what is victory,” McCarthy said.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican who voted for the spending bill after the Ukraine aid was stripped out, said that Congress needs to have “a conversation with the American public.” He said he was optimistic after seeing the money taken out of the bill. headtopics.com

Democrats said they were disappointed by the lack of Ukraine funding, but expressed determination that they would get the aid to the war-torn country. Leading up to Saturday’s vote, Pentagon officials expressed alarm at the prospect of no extra funding for Ukraine.

Read more:

AP »

Mexico's president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and CubaMexico's president has slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations.

Mexico's president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and CubaMexico's president has slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations

Mexico’s President Obrador blasts US aid for Ukraine — advocates for more Latin America fundingPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador slammed the US for giving so much to the Ukrainian war rather than helping the poverty situation in Latin America.

Ukraine live briefing: Romania reports possible airspace breach during Russian attack on UkraineNATO member Romania said it was searching for debris after an overnight Russian drone attack in Ukraine.

Girl Scout cookies become Bidenflation's latest victimsGirl Scout cookies appear to be the latest victim of the inflation under President Joe Biden.

Biden mourns death of 'cherished friend' Dianne FeinsteinPresident Joe Biden mourned the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Friday morning