UK watchdog to fine former Barclays CEO Staley over Epstein statements

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Thursday it has decided to fine former Barclays chief executive James Staley 1.8 million pounds for "recklessly misleading" the watchdog over his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"The FCA has found that Mr Staley recklessly approved a letter sent by Barclays to the FCA, which contained two misleading statements, about the nature of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the point of their last contact," the FCA said in a statement."We support the FCA's decision announced today against Jes Staley.

The watchdog asked Staley in August 2019 to explain what he had done to satisfy himself that there was no impropriety in the relationship between himself and Epstein. "In its response, Barclays relied on information supplied by Mr Staley. Mr Staley confirmed the letter was fair and accurate," the FCA said. "In reality, in emails between the two Mr Staley described Mr Epstein as one of his 'deepest' and 'most cherished' friends. headtopics.com

The FCA said a chief executive needs to exercise sound judgement and set an example to staff at their firm. "Mr Staley failed to do this. We consider that he misled both the FCA and the Barclays Board about the nature of his relationship with Mr Epstein," Therese Chambers, FCA joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said.

