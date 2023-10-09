UK veteran who fought against Japan in World War II visits Tokyo's national cemetery

Richard Day, 97, right, a British army veteran who survived the Burma Campaign, one of the harshest battles in the World War II, talks to Yukihiro Torikai, left, a Tokai University humanities professor whose late grandfather also fought in the campaign, during a memorial at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

“It was very moving, but it brought back some terrible memories,” Day said after the ceremony. When he was laying flowers, he said, “I was remembering the screams of people ... they were crying out after their mothers.

About 160,000 Japanese were killed during the battle, many from starvation and illnesses due to insufficient supplies and planning. Yukihiko Torikai, a Tokai University professor of humanities and culture came on behalf of his grandfather Tsuneo Torikai who returned from the campaign alive after his supervisor ordered a withdrawal. headtopics.com

“As we foster friendship, it is important to remember the past, not just putting it behind,” Torikai said.

