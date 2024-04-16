UK Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.2% in Three Months to February

The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months to February. The Claimant Count Change for Britain stood at 10.9K in March. GBP/USD holds the bounce toward 1.2450 after mixed UK jobs data. The United Kingdom’s ILO Unemployment Rate came in at 4.2% in the three months to February, rising from 3.9% in the previous period, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The reading missed the market expectations of a 4.0% print.

GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report GBP/USDheld on to its modest rebound above 1.2400 after the mixed UK employment data. The pair is trading 0.10% lower on the day at 1.2430, as of writing. Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.08% 0.05% 0.26% 0.07% 0.19% 0.05% EUR -0.06% 0.06% -0.02% 0.22% 0.02% 0.

