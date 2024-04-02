UK to Provide Artificial Pancreas Devices to Diabetics

The UK has embarked on a first-of-its-kind initiative that will make the lives of many diabetics much easier. The country is set to provide artificial pancreas devices to tens of thousands of people living with type 1 diabetes. The recently approved devices should eliminate the need for patients to constantly measure their blood glucose levels. Diabetes is characterized by having chronically high levels of blood sugar.

This usually happens due to a breakdown in our production of, or response to, insulin, a hormone that helps move sugar from the bloodstream to our cells. People with type 1 diabetes have an overzealous immune system that attacks the cells in the pancreas responsible for making insulin, meaning they can no longer produce it on their own when needed, particularly after a meal. As a result, type 1 diabetics (as well as some people with type 2) have to regularly monitor their blood glucose and take doses of artificial insulin to keep it in chec

