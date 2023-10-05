UK teen admits she's too 'f---ed' to drive before crash that kills friend

Bars settle wrongful death suit over alleged DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night‘Drunk driver’ remains jailed and now facing felonies for crash that killed bride on her wedding day

A 19-year-old driver joked about being too drunk to drive before spinning out of control in a crash that killed a friend who was just two weeks shy of her 18th birthday party, UK police said.shows the moment Melissa Keilloh, now 20, decided to drive Phoebe Johnson, 17, and her cousin home after playing drinking games at a party in October 2021.

“Do you feel like you are going to put our lives in danger,” someone asks Keilloh as she’s about to take off from the driveway.Just 15 minutes into the drive while speeding at 72 mph on A514, Keilloh clips a curb and the occupants scream in terror as the car spins out of control and flips off the road, sending Phoebe flying out of the car. headtopics.com

The critically injured Phoebe could be heard telling her friend, “I’m scared,” as he appeared to ask about her condition. “No you’re not, I’m fine, cos I’m sober now,” Keilloh could be heard trying to reassure her dying friend.

The horrifying footage was captured on Keilloh’s own dash cam and released with the permission of Phoebe’s parents as part of a video warning to drunk drivers.“Life can be taken from you in just a heartbeat,” mother Nicola Johnson said in the video. “When I did go round [to see her in the hospital] I just held her hand and I didn’t want to leave. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

