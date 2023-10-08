UK Supreme Court weighs if it's lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

FILE - The Supreme Court entrance is photographed in London, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The British government's contentious policy to stem the flow of migrants faces one of its toughest challenges this week as the U.K. Supreme Court weighs whether its lawful to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda starting on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Three days of arguments are scheduled to begin Monday with the government arguing its policy is safe and lawyers for migrants from Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Sudan contending it's unlawful and inhumane.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “stop the boats” as a top priority to curb unauthorized immigration. More than 25,000 people are estimated to have arrived in the U.K.

The policy is intended to put a stop to the criminal gangs that ferry migrants across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes by making Britain an unattractive destination because of the likelihood of being given a one-way ticket to Rwanda. headtopics.com

Consequences of the crossing have been deadly. In August, six migrants died and about 50 had to be rescued when theirThe government claims the policy is a fair way to deal with an influx of people who arrive on U.K. shores without authorization and that Rwanda is a safe “third country” — meaning it’s not where they are seeking asylum from.

The U.K. and Rwandan governments reached a deal more than a year ago that would send asylum-seekers to the East African country and allow them to stay there if granted asylum.Human rights groups have argued its inhumane to deport people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a place they don’t want to live. headtopics.com

A High Court judge initially upheld the policy, saying it didn't breach Britain’s obligations under the U.N. Refugee Convention or other international agreements. But that ruling was reversed by a 2-1 decision in the Court of Appeal that found that while it was not unlawful to send asylum-seekers to a safe third country, Rwanda could not be deemed safe.

