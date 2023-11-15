UK Supreme Court Rules Against Deportation Plan to Rwanda

Britain’s controversial plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court Wednesday, dealing a potentially fatal blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy on migration and setting up an anticipated revolt from the right wing of his Conservative party.

The UK’s highest court ruled unanimously against the government, siding instead with a previous appeals court ruling that found the policy – which has been roundly condemned by humanitarian bodies – was not lawful. Its ruling – which unambiguously dismantled the government’s appeal – scuppers an effort to fly asylum-seekers who arrive in the UK illegally to the east African nation. The plan was first announced in April 2022, but has been wrought with legal challenges and has failed to deport a single person. The ruling is expected to lead to calls from the right of the Conservative Party to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), a prospect that has loomed over the government for months and has caused deep rifts between left and right in Britain’s ruling part

United States Headlines Read more: CNNİ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRUTHOUT: Democratic Lawmakers Condemn Supreme Court's Nonbinding Code of ConductDemocratic lawmakers criticize the Supreme Court for releasing a nonbinding code of conduct without any enforcement mechanism. The code provides guidelines on avoiding impropriety but lacks the ability to reprimand or determine violations. This makes Supreme Court justices the only federal judges without a binding ethics code.

Source: truthout | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Supporters Urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to Reject Lawsuit Against School Choice ProgramsSupporters of Wisconsin’s taxpayer-funded school choice and independent charter school programs urged the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject a lawsuit seeking to declare the programs unconstitutional, saying such a move would create chaos for tens of thousands of families with students currently enrolled.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Supreme Court Justices Reject Code of Ethics ProposalThe Supreme Court ’s “code of conduct” contains broadly worded sections relating to outside relationships, recusal from cases that could bring financial gain to their family, the use of a justice’s staff and limits on appearances at fundraisers for groups.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

REUTERS: U.S. Supreme Court Adopts Code of Conduct for JusticesThe US Supreme Court on Nov. 13 announced its first formal code of conduct governing the ethical behavior of its nine justices, bowing to months of outside pressure over revelations of undisclosed luxury trips and hobnobbing with wealthy benefactors 1/5

Source: Reuters | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Democrats Disenchanted by Supreme Court's New Code of ConductDemocrats and liberal judicial advocates express disappointment over the lack of binding enforcement measures in the Supreme Court 's new code of conduct.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

NYAMNEWS: Supreme Court Introduces Ethics Code for JusticesThe Supreme Court unveils an ethics code for its justices, addressing concerns about ethical conduct in light of undisclosed property deals and gifts.

Source: NYAmNews | Read more »