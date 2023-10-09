UK set to have weakest growth among G7 in 2024, IMF forecasts

British gross domestic product will expand by an estimated 0.6% in 2024, the IMF said, down from a previous forecast of 1.0% and weaker than growth of 0.9% and 1.3% expected for Germany and France respectively.

The weak outlook reflected the need for the Bank of England to keep interest rates elevated to curb Britain's still-high inflation rate and the after-effects of the surge in energy prices last year, the IMF said.

In 2023, Britain's growth forecast of 0.5% was the G7's second weakest after a 0.5% contraction projected for Germany. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure from within his Conservative Party to cut taxes and boost the economy before a national election expected next year. The opposition Labour Party has a big lead in opinion polls. headtopics.com

