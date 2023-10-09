UK's opposition Labour Party says if elected it will track down billions lost to COVID-19 fraud

Britain’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visit the Manufacturing Innovation Factory at Liverpool University which has the highest-concentrations of Materials Science Robotics in the world, in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Labour economy spokeswoman Rachel Reeves is due to outline the plan in a speech Monday at the party’s annual conference. She says the commissioner will bring together tax officials, fraud investigators and law enforcement officers will track down an estimated 7.2 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in lost public money spent on grants and contracts related to COVID-19.
Like many countries, the U.K. was forced to sidestep usual rules as it rushed to procure essential supplies and prop up people’s livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves told the BBC the Conservative government was “embarrassed” by the scale of the losses and “doing nothing to get that money back.”After years in opposition, Britain’s Labour Party senses it’s on the verge of regaining powerA multi-year public inquiry is examining Britain’s handling of the pandemic, which left more than 200,000 people in the country dead. headtopics.com
Instead, the party says it will get the economy growing faster to fund public services. It’s pledging to build 1.5 million homes to ease Britain’s chronic housing crisis, reform an “antiquated” planning system it says is holding back infrastructure improvements, and repair the creaking, overburdened state-funded National Health Service.
Leader Keir Starmer has steered the social democratic party back toward the political middle-ground after the divisive tenure of predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, a staunch socialist who advocated nationalization of key industries and infrastructure. Corbyn resigned after Labour suffered its worst election defeat in almost a century in 2019. headtopics.com
After Years in Opposition, Britain's Labour Party Senses It's on the Verge of Regaining PowerMembers of Britain's opposition Labour Party gather in Liverpool on Sunday for their annual conference with an unfamiliar feeling: optimism.The party has been out of power for 13 years, and in the last national election in 2019, voters handed Labour its worst drubbing since...