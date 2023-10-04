UK's GB News sacks activist Laurence Fox over sexist comments

Candidate Laurence Fox arrives for the results of the London mayoral election, at the City Hall in London, Britain, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File PhotoLONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's GB News channel sacked actor-turned-political activist Laurence Fox on Wednesday after it said comments he made about a female journalist on air were "completely unacceptable".
The 45-year-old member of Britain's Fox acting dynasty was a guest on presenter Dan Wootton's evening show last month when he made demeaning sexual remarks about journalist Ava Evans.The TV channel, which launched in 2021 with a mix of news, opinion and analysis that is closer to U.S.
It also apologised, saying Fox's comments were "totally unacceptable and did not reflect its values".GB News said it had ended its "employment relationship" with Fox and presenter Calvin Robinson, who had supported Fox online. headtopics.com
A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said officers had arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.
Britain's broadcasting regulator launched an investigation into Wootton's show after receiving more than 7,000 complaints.Donald Trump's campaign said on Wednesday it raised over $45.5 million in the third quarter from July to September, nearly 30% higher than it raised in the previous quarter while the former U.S. president faces multiple legal charges. headtopics.com