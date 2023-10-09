UK Retail Sales Slow in September as Consumers Avoid Big Ticket Purchases, BRC Says

Retail sales growth in the U.K. slowed in September despite a fall in inflation as the high cost of living continues to put households' budget under pressure, according to the latest sales-monitor report from the British Retail Consortium published on Tuesday.

Total retail sales for the five weeks to Sept. 30 increased by 2.7% compared with the prior month, when it saw growth of 4.1%, and was at the same level as the three-month average growth, the report said. In September last year, retail sales were up 2.2%.

Food sales rose 7.4% over the three months to September, while non-food sales further decreased 1.2%. "Big ticket items such as furniture and electricals performed poorly as consumers limited spending in the face of higher housing, rental and fuel costs. The Indian summer also meant sales of autumnal clothing, knitwear and coats, have yet to materialize," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said in a note. headtopics.com

Looking ahead, retailers are getting ready for the 'Golden Quarter' amid fierce competition that is likely to bring earlier and abundant promotions ahead of Christmas, KPMG U.K. Head of retail Paul Martin said.

"Consumers will continue to seek out good deals, with price driving purchasing decisions. This is likely to be one of the most important golden quarters that we have seen in years, as for some in the sector, it could very much determine their future," he adds. headtopics.com

Dickinson highlighted that retailers' efforts might be challenged by the 400 million pounds ($489.6 million) increase in business rates expected next year, and urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap the rates rise in the upcoming budget statement.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

US: Subaru Solterra Sales Hit New Record In September 2023In September, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 1,118 units, the first four-digit result ever, which is 2.0% of the brand's total volume.

US: Subaru Solterra Sales Hit New Record In September 2023In September, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 1,118 units, the first four-digit result ever, which is 2.0% of the brand's total volume.

UK: Plug-In Car Sales Increased To A Near-Record Level In September 2023In September, 63,858 new plug-in cars were registered in the UK (27 percent more than a year ago), which is 23.4 percent of the total market.

UK: Plug-In Car Sales Increased To A Near-Record Level In September 2023In September, 63,858 new plug-in cars were registered in the UK (27 percent more than a year ago), which is 23.4 percent of the total market.

US: Volvo Plug-In Car Sales More Than Doubled In September 2023In September, Volvo's plug-in electric car sales in the US amounted to 3,052 (up 161% year-over-year), which is nearly 28% of the brand's total volume.

US: Volvo Plug-In Car Sales More Than Doubled In September 2023In September, Volvo's plug-in electric car sales in the US amounted to 3,052 (up 161% year-over-year), which is nearly 28% of the brand's total volume.