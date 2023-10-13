UK removes final hurdle to Microsoft’s blockbuster Activision Blizzard deal

The Competition and Markets Authority announced Friday that the merger had been cleared after the companies agreed to give up certain cloud gaming rights, removing the final regulatory hurdle to the deal closing. The concession is “a game-changer” that will allow “competitive prices and better services,” the CMA said in a statement.

They proposed a restructured merger, which would allow Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside the European Union and three other European countries to be sold to a rival, Ubisoft Entertainment. That appeased the CMA, which signaled last month that it would most likely approve the reworked takeover.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Gets Final UK Regulatory ApprovalMicrosoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard was approved by U.K. regulators, clearing the way for the blockbuster acquisition to close.

Microsoft Cleared Complete $69B Activision Blizzard DealThe U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority concluded that the acquisition could proceed after Microsoft recently restructured the deal.

Microsoft gets the go-ahead from U.K. regulators to buy Activision BlizzardBarbara Kollmeyer is based in Madrid, where she leads MarketWatch's pre-markets coverage of financial markets and writes the Need to Know column. She has worked in London and Los Angeles for MarketWatch previously. Follow her on Twitter bkollmeyer.

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard takeover approved by UK, clearing way for deal to closeBritain’s top competition watchdog gave the green light to Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of gaming firm Activision Blizzard Friday.

UK regulator approves Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision BlizzardAfter a protracted back and forth, the UK's antitrust regulator has given Microsoft the green light to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

Britain clears Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard dealBritain's antitrust regulator on Friday cleared Microsoft's (MSFT.O) acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) after the restructured deal substantially addressed its earlier concerns.