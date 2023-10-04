UK regulator asks for antitrust probe into Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/IllustrationLONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator on Thursday asked the country's antitrust authority to investigate U.S.

Ofcom said it had identified features that made it more difficult for UK businesses to use multiple cloud suppliers. "The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) will now conduct an independent investigation to decide whether there is an adverse effect on competition, and if so, whether it should take action or recommend others to take action," it said.

Ofcom said in April it was worried about the practices of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft because of their market positions, and it planned to ask the competition regulator to investigate. AWS and Microsoft had a combined 70-80% share of Britain's public cloud infrastructure services market in 2022, Ofcom said. GoogleUK businesses told Ofcom they were concerned it was too difficult to switch or mix and match cloud provider. headtopics.com

"So, we're referring the market to the CMA for further scrutiny, to make sure business customers continue to benefit from cloud services," said Ofcom director Fergal Farragher.

