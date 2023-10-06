UK reaffirms position after Canada-India diplomatic spat

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a government spokesperson said in a statement after Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated last month when Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 16 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said in a revised statement.

As Canada-India tensions rise, Canadian colleges seek to reassure studentsCanadian universities are reassuring Indian students of their safety and offering resources to deal with the uncertainty triggered by the diplomatic crisis between the two countries as they seek to limit the fallout on a booming business.

What is the Khalistan movement in India and why is Canada involved?A “terrorism threat” for India’s Hindu government and a fight for an autonomous homeland for Sikhs in the Punjab region and beyond: this battle of territory has sparked heightened diplomatic tensions with Canada. Here’s what you need to know.

India says it's firm on Canada reducing diplomatic staff in the country but sets no deadlineIndia says it has set no deadline so far but remains determined to reduce Canada’s diplomatic presence in the South Asian country amid a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. New Delhi has dismissed the accusations as absurd. India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that the two countries are discussing “modalities” to “achieve parity” as to the levels of diplomatic representation. Earlier this week, a Canadian official said India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country.

