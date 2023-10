UK police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies

This undated photo issued by Cheshire Constabulary, shows nurse Lucy Letby. Letby, a former neonatal nurse who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a U.K. hospital will face a retrial on a charge of attempting to murder a newborn baby girl, prosecutors said Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

The investigation will consider “areas including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place,” said Simon Blackwell, detective superintendent at Cheshire Constabulary.

Former nurse Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted in August of killing seven newborns in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016. Prosecutors said she sickened the babies by injecting intravenous lines with air, poisoning some with insulin and force-feeding others milk. She was also convicted of attempting to murder six other infants.

Government officials launched an independent inquiry soon after the verdicts that will look into the wider circumstances around what happened at the hospital, including the handling of complaints raised by staff who had tried to sound the alarm on Letby. headtopics.com

Police said it wasn't investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaugther. It said it couldn't provide any details, because the inquiry was at an early stage. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility for crashing British royal family's websitePro-Russia hackers have claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that crashed the British royal family's website over the weekend.

