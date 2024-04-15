UK Officials Draft Legislation to Regulate AI Models

Officials at the UK’s Department of Science, Innovation and Technology have started drafting legislation to regulate AI models, Bloomberg reports. It’s unclear how any future regulation will intersect with the UK’s already-extant AI Safety Institute, which already conducts safety tests of the most powerful AI models.

The UK also agreed to do joint safety testing of models with the US. However, the UK does not officially have a policy preventing companies from releasing AI models that have not been evaluated for safety. Neither does it have the power to pull any existing model from the market if it violates safety standards or to fine a company over those violations. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously said there’s no need to “rush to regulate” AI models and platforms.

