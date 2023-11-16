UK Medicines Regulator Approves CRISPR Gene Editing Therapy for Diseases

In a world first, the UK medicines regulator has approved a therapy that uses CRISPR gene editing as a treatment for diseases. The therapy, called Casgevy, will treat the blood conditions sickle-cell disease and β-thalassaemia. This is a landmark approval which opens the door for further applications of CRISPR therapies in the future for the potential cure of many genetic diseases.

