UK joins Europe's growing 'greenlash' with new pro-motorist policies

New moves by the U.K. government to ramp up concessions for motorists bring Britain into the fold of countries caught up in a political backlash against Europe's green agenda.

Last month, Sunak said he would delay a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars, saying that the move would ease the financial burden on households.A protestor holds a placards during the ULEZ Protest. Protesters against Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion brought traffic to a standstill as they demonstrated against the expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Britain's Transport Minister Mark Harper last week announced new concessions for motorists, a move he said would protect drivers from "over-zealous traffic enforcement."include limits on councils' ability to impose speed limits, restrictions on the number of hours a day that car traffic is banned from bus lanes, and a new national system to simplify parking payments. headtopics.com

"The Conservative Party is proudly pro-car," Harper said as the Conservative Party Conference got underway in Manchester, England. "We stand for freedom to travel how you want."In his speech, Harper called out as "sinister" the idea of 15-minute cities: an urban planning concept where all amenities are accessible within a 15-minute walk or cycle.

"I'm calling time on the misuse of so-called 15-minute cities," Harper said, noting that local councils should not be able to ration road use, providing no evidence that they currently do so — or, indeed, that they could.

