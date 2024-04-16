UK Introduces New Law to Criminalize Deepfake Porn

The Brits are getting serious about deepfake porn —so serious, in fact, that if you get caught making or sharing the content in the United Kingdom it could soon get you thrown in prison. This week, the UK Ministry of Justice announced a new law that further criminalizes the distribution of sexually explicit computer-generated imagery.

The UK’s Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, Laura Farris, called the creation of deepfake porn “despicable” and said that it was “completely unacceptable irrespective of whether the image is shared.” Farris continued that the new law was designed to send a “crystal clear message that making this material is immoral, often misogynistic, and a crime.

